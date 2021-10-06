Sherlyn Chopra alleges star wives were taking drugs at SRK’s party

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan recently got arrested in a drug case by the NCB. The star kid is to remain in the custody till October 7. In the midst of the controversy, Sherlyn Chopra has re-shared one of her old interviews where she had alleged that she saw star wives snorting drugs at Shah Rukh Khan’s party.

In the 2 minute 14 seconds video, Sherlyn revealed that she was at one of SRK’s party that happened after KKR’s win. In the party she saw people smoking and drinking. After dancing for a while, she went to the washroom, there she noticed some star wives snorting something that seemed like ‘white powder.’ She added that she was surprised by the event and completed her work in there as soon as possible, as she did not feel like staying within that chaos.

Sherlyn then claimed that after seeing those activities, she came out to acknowledge Shah Rukh Khan and his friends, and then left the party.

Watch Video Here:

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Sherlyn admitted that she was once forced to take drugs. In her statement she added that even though she was forced intake contraband, she never dared to continue as she was already struggling to quit smoking and eventually achieved her goal in Oct 2017. She has been a chain smoker for several years, the actress said.

Chopra is known for her bold personality, and has never shy away from openly expressing her opinions and views. She has also been on news regarding her statement in the Raj Kundra case.