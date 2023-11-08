Sara Tendulkar hugging Shubman Gill AI deepfake photo goes viral

New Delhi: An AI deepfake photo featuring rumored celebrity couple Sara Tendulkar-Shubman Gill has gone viral lately. After Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video, an AI deepfake photo of Katrina Kaif from ‘Tiger Three’ was in discussion. And now an AI photo shows Sara Tendulkar hugging Shubman Gill. However, the photo is a morphed one that has been created using AI tool. This photo has reportedly been created using the original photo in which Sara Tendulkar is seen hugging her brother Arjun Tendulkar.

The said photo is now making the rounds in different social media platforms. As per media reports, rumor is ripe involving the two celebrities. The rumors gained momentum recently when Sara was seen upset in a photo at the dismissal of Shubman during the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.

This fake image has once again raised concerns about misuse of technology to spread misinformation.

Recently, beautiful actress Rashmika Mandanna was seen in an AI deepfake video while the original content featured social media influencer Zara Patel. In the said video, Zara’s image was used to come up with the AI deepfake video involving Kaif.