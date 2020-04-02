sara ali khan performs odissi dance
Photo: India Tv

Sara Ali Khan’s video on instagram performing Odissi dance goes viral: Watch

By IANS
11

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback video of herself performing the traditional Odissi dance.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared her video performing the dance in a blush pink chikankari suit.

sara ali khan
Sara Ali Khan performing odissi dance.(Photo: IANS)

She captioned it: “Battu Happy Utkala Dibas.”

Related News

Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi suggest he should…

‘Kaanta laga’ star Shefali Jariwala makes her TikTok debut…

Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 25 lakh for fight against…

Priyanka Chopra to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit…

Her dance video currently has 1.8 million likes on the website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aajkal”, which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

She will next be seen in the remake of the 1995 hit “Coolie No.1”. The film also features Varun Dhawan.

You might also like
Entertainment

Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi suggest he should dress ‘simple’

Entertainment

‘Kaanta laga’ star Shefali Jariwala makes her TikTok debut via ‘Mere Angne…

Nation

Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 25 lakh for fight against coronavirus

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit in health crisis

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.