Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi” is sure to take you back in time, watch first look here

In latest news, the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is finally out now. Since the series was first announced, fans had been eagerly waiting for any update on the same.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the series marks a first on web platform for renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The first look of “Heeramandi” was shared by Netflix today on February 1. Netflix captioned the post saying, “Here’s your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!” Take a look:

The show has been set in a freedom movement during the pre-independence era. It revolves around the last hope of the art of courtesans, which is put to test. The teaser gives a sneak peek into the world of “Heeramandi.”

The series boasts a stellar star studded cast. This includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and others in significant roles.

As is expected from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series is definitely going to be a grand one; nothing less than “Bajirao Mastani” or “Devdas.”

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is being anticipated to be the grandest and most awaited release of the year. The passion project o Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to be released globally with collaboration with Netflix.