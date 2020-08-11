Mumbai: Noted Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. This has been announced by film critic Komal Nahta and Filmfare.

“Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” said Nahta.

Like wise the Filmfare in its Twitter handle said “Breaking News! #SanjayDutt has been diagnosed with cancer.“

According to reports, the 61-year-old actor has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and he will soon be flying to the US soon for medical treatment.

Earlier in the day yesterday the actor had announced that he would take a break from his work and focus on his health.