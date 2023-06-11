Samantha, Varun grooves to Oo Antava in Serbian club

Bollywood actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are currently in Serbia, shooting for their action series Citadel. A video of theirs has now surfaced on the internet that shows them having a good time, where the duo can be seen enjoying the song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise.

The clip that has been shared by a crew member of the film is now trending on the Internet. In the viral video, Samantha can be seen rocking a black leather top paired with leather pants, holding a beer bottle in her hand.

As the song started, Varun and others cheered for her and asked her to dance to the iconic song. To this, Samantha showed cool moves, and the entire club danced to the song. A few steps above her, Varun was also grooving with other crew members.

Watch the video here:

Speaking about the show, a source from the production said, “The series is going to have high-intense action and it being a spy series there has to be a particular swiftness in the movements and fight sequences, for which the training is currently underway. Shoot will continue till July for the series,” as reported by ANI.

Recently, the lead pair and show directors Raj and DK also met President Droupadi Murmu there. Sharing pictures from the special meeting, Varun took to Instagram to post, “Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma’am @presidentofindia.” Samantha reshared Varun’s post and wrote, “Madam President.”