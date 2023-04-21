Samantha still keeps Naga Chaitanya’s name tattoo despite divorce

Stunning actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s staggering pictures from the Citadel Premier in London have broken the internet. The actress looked gorgeous in the screening of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer series, but some sharp-eyed netizens spotted Samantha’s old tattoo on her rib.

Samantha had the name ‘Chay’ tattooed for her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on the right side of her ribs. Despite their divorce, the actress still kept Chay’s tattoo on her body. In some of the pictures posted by Samantha, netizens spotted her old tattoo, which is still visible.

The gesture shown by Samantha has won over her fans. It shows that Samantha still holds a great deal of respect for Naga Chaitanya, despite the fact that they are no longer together. This also displays the fact that relationships end in divorce and that it’s okay to remember the good times even after they’ve parted ways.

Samantha and Chay also got matching tattoos on their forearms, in the form of two arrows. Chaitanya also added their wedding date to this tattoo. Revealing details about this tattoo, Sam shared on Instagram, “My tattoo means to create your own reality. Chay and I got it together. It’s really special for us.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in 2017 and got divorced in 2021 by putting out a similar statement on social media. The stars added that they would always remain each other’s friends.