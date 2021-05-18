Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has filed an official complaint at the Cyber Cell, over pirated versions of the new Salman Khan-starrer “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” doing the rounds on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

“Officials are actively tracking down phone numbers involved in the act of piracy and taking required legal action,” the Zee statement said.

“Zee has also appealed to the public at large, seeking their support in bringing an end to piracy, not just for the film ‘Radhe’, but for any kind of content. Films create livelihood, employment and a source of income for millions of people working for the industry. Piracy being the biggest threat to the entertainment industry, curbs down this source of livelihood. Films also contribute to the economy with the taxes paid to the Government. People engaged in spreading the illegal version of the film, are not just embracing piracy, but are also negatively impacting the growth of the industry and the livelihoods of the people working for it round the clock,” the statement further said.

“The appeal is being made to all responsible citizens, asking them to say no to piracy and to consume entertainment or information content only through official platforms,” concluded the statement.

“Radhe” is Salman’s release on Eid 2021, and the film had a pay-per-view release on May 13. The Prabhudeva directorial also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is based on the 2017 Korean action drama “The Outlaws”.

(IANS)