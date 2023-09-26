Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh to debut in Odisha’s Soumendra Padhi directed ‘Farrey’, watch official teaser

Bhubaneswar: Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh is going to debut in ‘Farrey’ directed by Odisha’s Soumendra Padhi. The official teaser of the film has already garnerd 37k merely in a couple of hours after being released on YouTube yesterday. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on 24th November 2023.

Soumendra Padhi is best known for directing ‘Budhia Singh: Born to Run’ that got the National Award for Best Children’s Film. Besides, the Bhubaneswar based film director is also the director of popular web series ‘Jamtara’ I and II.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh is the daughter of actor-producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman’s sister Alvira Khan.

Though Soumendra Padhi directed ‘Farrey’ will be the big screen debut of Alizeh, she is much popular on social media. She has 336k followers on Instagram.

Watch official teaser of ‘Farrey’ here: