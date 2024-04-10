Salman Khan sings ‘Animal’ song with B Praak at Anant Ambani’s birthday party, Watch

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen singing a song from ‘Animal’ movie with B Praak at Anant Ambani’s birthday party. The son of Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani celebrated his birthday on April 1 in Jamnagar.

B Praak shared the glimpse of the event on his official Instagram handle. In the series of pictures and videos, B Praak could be seen with the birthday boy – Anant Ambani and with Salman Khan. In the next slide, he and Khan teams up to sing ‘Saari Duniya Jala Denge’ from ‘Animal’ together. In the third post, he sings happy birthday in the same tune as ‘Saari Duniya’.

The singer shared the post with a caption that read, “It was Pure Blessings to Perform for You on Your Birthday #anantambani Sir God Bless You You Are Gem Of A Person And @beingsalmankhan sir Thanks For Having Me And Treating Me Like a Family Always #jamnagar.”

Earlier, during the 3-day event for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding was organised in which almost all the celebs from Bollywood, cricketers, and well-known business people were present. Anant Ambani will be marrying Radhika Merchant in July this year.

During the pre-wedding bash three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were seen dancing together. In the video, posted by fan clubs on social media, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were seen wearing kurtas for the pre-wedding celebration. They also did the hook step from ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, the towel step from ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ and ‘Masti Ki Pathshala’ from ‘Rang De Basanti.’