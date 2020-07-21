Salman Khan planting crops
Salman Khan. (Photo: Durga Chakravarty)

Salman Khan plants rice saplings at the farm

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: After he went on a spin in the farm on a tractor, Salman Khan spent time planting rice saplings.

The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a video of where he can be seen planting some rice saplings in his farm. He is dressed in a grey T-shirt and shorts, completing the look with a blue baseball cap.

“Rice plantation done,” he wrote alongside the clip, which currently has three million views.

Salman’s fans couldn’t stop gushing about the star in the comment section.

One wrote: “Ek hi dil hao kitna bar jitoge vhaijan (There is only one heart. How many times will you win it?)”

Another wrote: “Love u.. salman.. u r d.. Best.”

“Amazing”, said another.

On Monday, Salman went of a tractor ride. In the video he posted, Salman, who has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown, can be seen ploughing the land on a tractor.

A few days ago, Salman had posted a picture from the field, paying respect to all farmers.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in “Radhe”, which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film “Wanted” and last year’s “Dabangg 3”.

(Inputs from IANS)

