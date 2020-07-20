Salman Khan
Salman Khan(Photo : IANS)

Salman Khan goes farming on a tractor

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Salman Khan went off for a spin on a tractor at the farm, and shared his experience in an Instagram video.

In the video, Salman, who has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown, can be seen ploughing the land on a tractor.

“Farming,” he captioned the clip that shows him wearing pink T-shirt.

Fans found reasons enough to gush about their superstar.

“You are great,” a user commented.

Another one wrote: “Inspiring, farmer Sallu.”

A few days ago, Salman had posted a picture from the field, paying respect to all farmers.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in “Radhe”, which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film “Wanted” and last year’s “Dabangg 3”.

(Inputs from IANS)

