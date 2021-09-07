Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 becomes the most popular reality show on Indian Television

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 hosted by one of Bollywood’s popular action directors Rohit Shetty is topping the entertainment charts. The show has earned its place as the most popular reality show on Indian television, with the highest TRP count in comparison to other shows.

Shot during the pandemic in Cape Town, the much-anticipated show has been making headlines because of its daredevil stunts and the winning spirit of each contestant. With action being the new favourite genre for the television audiences, this show has been consistently leveling up in the number of viewers.

Talking about the show Rohit reportedly expressed, “KKK11 is very special to me, and we tried to amp up the thrill factor with every episode. We have some of the best contestants who have ensured to entertain the viewers with their winning spirit. It makes me really happy to know our hard work is paying off and the audiences are loving this season.”

According to Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, the response they have received for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 11 has been overwhelming. “This year, the team along with Rohit Shetty and contestants, have worked tirelessly to up the ante and keep audiences on the edge of their seats and the ratings are a testament to it. With more non-stop entertainment and jaw-dropping stunts in store, we hope that the viewers continue to support us and become a part of our success story,” said the Content Officer.

The adventure-filled Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 airs on every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm only on Colors.