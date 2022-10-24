Rithvik Dhanjani has shared his Eco-friendly Diwali with parents and friends

By IANS 0
Eco-friendly Diwali with parents and friends for Rithvik Dhanjani
Image credit: IANS

New Delhi: Popular television actor Rithvik Dhanjani has shared his plans for Diwali, which is simple, full of love and environment-friendly.

The 33-year-old actor shared that he will be at home with his family, do a little pooja and then go out to meet his friends.

“I am going to be with my mom and dad at home celebrating Diwalishared  and it will always be an eco-friendly Diwali.”

Rithvik, who has a made a name with shows such as ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, ‘MTV Fanaa’ and ‘Aye Zindagi’, is completely against bursting of crackers.

He said: “I don’t believe in bursting crackers or creating environmental or noise nuisance. So, it is going to be an eco-friendly Diwali.”

“It’s going to be with my parents, doing a little pooja, going out to other friends and meet a couple of other people. Sharing a lot of love and sweets. That is what my Diwali is going to be like.”

You might also like
Entertainment

Rasika Dugal on two years of ‘Mirzapur 2’: Audience love is exhilarating

Entertainment

Fire in Andhra theatre as Prabhas fans burst firecrackers for his b’day

Entertainment

Big B reveals he was rushed to hospital after he cut left calf vein

Entertainment

On Prabhas’s b’day, ‘Adipurush’ team releases his Lord Ram…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.