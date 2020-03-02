Riteish Deshmukh’s new look leaves fans in shock

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh left his fans in shock as he shared a picture of his new look.

The actor can be seen having chopped off his dark locks and opted for a crew cut turning his hair platinum blonde.

Sharing his new look, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Andar ka Baaghi (the rebel inside).”

As the post went viral, social media users have flooded the comment section of the post with their reactions. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Wow! Full transformation.”

A user wrote, “Thoda sasta DJ snake.”

A fan gushed, “Ye kyya kiya re deva.”

“What does he want to become at last? Is he playing a role of villain?” asked another.”

“You have no idea how handsome and appealing you look” a user remarked.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in Baaghi 3, in which he plays the lead actor Tiger Shroff’s older brother.