Rhea Chakraborty shares joyful video from her Roadies journey, gets trolled

Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who serves as the Gang Leader on the youth adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies: Karm ya Kaand’ is back on the screen after three long years.

Rhea recently posted a happy video from the hills on her Instagram account. In the clip, she was seen dancing, roaming in the mountains, hugging trees, and collecting sticks. She was seen donning a cropped top and grey pants in the video.

While sharing the video, Rhea captioned her video “Forest with a hashtag #rhenew,” and fans filled her comment section with lovely comments.

However, the actress had been accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case in 2020, and now a group of users are trolling Rhea in her recent video.

One user wrote, “Don’t even try to come on cinema.” “Roadies me hi raho pictures me aagyi to koi bhi cinema ghar ko jala dunga and miss you Sushant Singh Rajput,” wrote another.

A third user wrote, “Tu post mt kiya kr nfrt h tujhse..1 honehar acter ko mar Diya tune..paiso k chkkar m..”

The 19th season of the Roadies will begin from Kurukshetra nd go to kaza, travelling across Patiala, Chail, Kullu and Sissu, with Gang leaders Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, and Sonu Sood in ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand.” MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand airs every Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.