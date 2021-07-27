Remembering Odia album queen Deepa Sahu

Bhubaneswar: Popularly known as the album queen of Odia industry, actress Deepa Sahu had passed away on today’s date that is on July 27 last year. She was merely 35 year old when she breathed her last while battling to cancer.

The 35-year-old actress was reportedly undergoing treatment for advanced-stage of cancer that had been detected a few months ago. She left behind her husband and a 10-year-old daughter.

Born on October 25, 1985 in Dhenkanal district Deepa Sahu has a number of hit Odia and Sambalpuri music albums including ‘Tora krushna chuda rangara nali odhani’, ‘Hai hai to malli phula gajara’ ‘Mate dhire dhire jhataka’ and ‘Ekda ekda ra’ to her credit. Besides, she has successfully acted in a number of Odia TV serial and also has acted in some Odia films including ‘Nari Akhire Nian’.