Rashmika Mandanna shares “Escaped Death post” after flight makes emergency landing

Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna has recently share her harrowing experience as the Air Vistara flight she was on board was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical glitch. The incident occurred when the actress was traveling to Hyderabad from Mumbai. She was accompanied by actress Shraddha Das during the incident.

According to reports, the flight returned to Mumbai 30 minutes after taking up due to turbulence and technical issues.

Speaking about the incident to NDTV, an Air Vistara spokesperson said, “Shortly after the take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on 17 February 2024. As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport in Mumbai.”

The airlines further added, “An alternate aircraft was arranged, which departed shortly thereafter to complete the journey. All efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to the customers including offering them refreshments.”

Following the incident, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a story about her experience. She posted a selfie with Shraddha Das and captioned it, “Just FYI this is how we escaped death today…”

In the work front, the actress is involved in the shooting of her much-anticipated film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule.” The first instalment of the movie, “Pushpa: The Rise,” directed by Sukumar, was released in 2021 and achieved blockbuster status.