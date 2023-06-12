Ranveer, Deepika visit construction site of their new house in Mumbai

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been staying away from the limelight lately. Recently, a video went viral on social media that shows, the duo inspecting the construction site of their new house in Mumbai.

In the video, Deepika is seen wearing a black hoodie paired with matching track pants. She has her hair tied back in a bun. Meanwhile, Ranveer was seen in a black t-shirt and half pants. He has a mask on and is seen sporting short hair. The couple was seen discussing it with someone after the inspection on-site.

Ranveer and Deepika spotted with Ranveer’s parents at the construction site of their new home in Mumbai ❤️❤️ 😍😍#deepveer pic.twitter.com/MhlaIb59Km — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) June 11, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

According to a report from PTI, the couple bought the apartment spread across floors 16, 17, 18, and 19 of Sagar Resham, a building at Bandstand, which probably cost them Rs 119 crore. The dream home of Ranveer and Deepika is spread across an 11,266-square-foot carpet area and is said to be close to Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow, Mannat. Apart from this, Deepveer also bought a home in Alibaug.

On work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Project K, co-starring Prabhas and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Ranveer is expected to soon begin the promotions of his upcoming movie ‘Rocky au Rani ki Prem Kahaani’ with Alia Bhatt.