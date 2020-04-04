Ranveer, Deepika to donate to PM-CARES Fund

By IANS
53

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) The Bollywood couple of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to lend support to fight the battle against the coronavirus crisis.

Ranveer and Deepika took to their social media, where they said that they are contributing to the relief fund. However, the couple did not reveal an amount

“In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind,” the two wrote.

Ranveer and Deepika are the latest celebrities to join names like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan among many others who have lent their support to COVID-19 releif funds.

IANS

