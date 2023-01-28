Ranbir Kapoor throws fan’s phone, netizens shocked with his reaction

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of those stars who is known to never lose his cool, especially around shutterbugs. However, his recent antic left everyone in shock; while some called him rude, others justified that he might have been stressed. In a video of the actor that has surfaced online, he can be seen throwing a fan’s phone away while posing for a selfie with him.

In the now-viral clip, Ranbir can be seen smiling and posing for a selfie with a fan at first. But, when the fan tried to get a perfect one, again and again, the Barfi actor asks for his phone and casually throws it away.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Although it seems in the clip that Ranbir lost his cool and threw the fan’s phone after getting frustrated. Let us clear the air by letting you know it was actually part of a shoot and a promotional gimmick.

Meanwhile, confused by Ranbir’s act, fans rushed to the comment section to justify his action. One person wrote, “I thought Ranbir was the most chilled superstar that we have got he never ever misbehaved with anyone. What happened to him? I guess the stress of family responsibilities and all maybe.”

On work front, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the rom-com will release on March 8, 2023.