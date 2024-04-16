Rajkummar-Triptii’s ‘97% parivarik’ film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ to release on Oct 11

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday announced that his upcoming ’97 per cent parivarik’ film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ will be released on October 11.

The film stars Triptii Dimri alongside Rajkummar.

Taking to social media, the actor, who was last seen in ‘Bheed’, shared a colourful retro-style poster of the movie with the tagline: “97% parivarik”.

“Buckle up for a retro nostalgia trip! Excited to take you on a joy ride in #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo coming on 11th October 2024,” read the caption.

The film is written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Raaj and Vimal Lahoti.

The music is by Sachin and Jigar.

Rajkummar also has ‘Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ the real-life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, lined up, while ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’, and ‘Stree 2’ are in the pipeline.

Triptii, who was last seen as Zoya in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’, has ‘Bad Newz’, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ‘ in her kitty.