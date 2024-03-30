Teaser of Pushpa 2 to be out on this date, Here’s what to expect

The most anticipated movie, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rise is going to release soon. Meanwhile, several media reports have claimed that the teaser of the movie will be release on 8th of April, i.e., on the birthday of Allu Arjun.

Previously, in 2023, the first look poster of Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2 was also released. In the poster, Allu Arjun was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red.

It is worth mentioning here that the first installment of the franchise, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ was released during the peak of the third wave of the pandemic and became a blockbuster despite the stringent COVID-19 restrictions and widespread cinema closures in India.

The film made history at the box office and played a pivotal role in bringing audiences back to theaters. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushparaj became an iconic character in Indian cinema.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will have a global theatrical release, with multiple languages. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in leading roles, featuring music by the National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad.

The upcoming sequel of the franchise might also feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a cameo. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is also likely to make a special appearance in the movie. The movie is all set to hit the cinemas on August 15, 2024.