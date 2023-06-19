Prabhas starrer Adipurush earns Rs 300 crore worldwide on day 3

Amid controversies and mixed reviews from critics and audiences, Om Raut’s epic Adipurush earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide. On Sunday, June 18, the film did great business in theatres and is said to have earned nearly Rs. 64 crore in India.

As the film enters its crucial weekday phase starting Monday, June 19, it remains to be seen whether it can sustain its momentum.

Since its release, Adipurush has already crossed the Rs 240 crore mark globally in just two days. However, despite its impressive box office performance, the film has not been immune to criticism, particularly regarding its dialogue and subpar visual effects.

In just three days, Adipurush’s total collection now stands at Rs. 216 crore in India.

Adipurush was released across 6500 screens in India, one of the widest releases for any Indian film. Despite the mixed reviews, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s starrer Adipurush has made Rs 37.25 crore on its first day of release.