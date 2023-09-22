Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s grand wedding soon! See details inside

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha are all set to bind in the holy relation of marriage. The couple is to tie the knot on September 24. Today morning, they were spotted at the Delhi airport and have reached Udaipur for their wedding.

The rituals of the grand wedding are to take place at the Leela Palace and the Taj Lake which have been booked by the couple. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are to reach Udaipur today. Men and women dressed in traditional Punjabi attires were reported to be waiting at the airport to welcome the couple and their guests.

Raghav and Parineeti’s pre wedding rituals have been scheduled to take place on September 23. The festivities will begin with Parineeti’s ‘Choora’ ceremony during the morning hours of tomorrow. This will be followed by a grand lunch and an evening party. The Sangeet night is also scheduled for tomorrow.

The theme of Sangeet has been decided as ‘Let’s party like it’s the 90s.’ The rituals of the wedding day will begin with Raghav Chadha’s ‘Sehrabandi.’ This will be followed by the baraat at around 2 pm in the afternoon, said reliable sources.

From what the buzz has to say, Raghav and his baraatis will head for the wedding in a boat. Reliable sources tell us that the jaimala ceremony has been scheduled at 3:30pm tomorrow, after which, the couple will take their pheras.

Post the wedding rituals, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be seen hosting a reception party at the same venue. Another grand reception lunch will be hosted by the Chadhas on September 30 at Taj Chandigarh.

Earlier, the couple had hosted a Sufi night in Delhi for their close friends and family in Delhi on September 20. Among the guests were some well-known faces like Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra, Priyanka Chopra’s mother and brother. Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also seen joining the festivities.