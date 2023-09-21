Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar blessed with baby girl

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar have become proud parents to a baby girl. They shared the good news on Instagram

Mumbai: Singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar have become proud parents to a baby girl. They shared the good news with the fans through a joint post on Instagram.

The couple shared a cute picture of a baby elephant cartoon that announced: ‘It’s a girl.’ The picture was presumably in reference to the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Both the mother and the baby are healthy and perfectly well.

They wrote in the caption: “We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! (baby face emoticons) pls bless the baby.”

Reacting to the post, Nakuul Mehta commented: “Aeeyyy (red heart emoticons).”

Youtuber Shefali Bagga commented: “Many many congratulations. tumhare ganesh ji k sath laxmi b aai hai (With Lord Ganesh, you have also welcomed a Goddess Lakshmi).”

Rahul had proposed to Disha on Bigg Boss 14, as her birthday surprise. Disha even sent him a reply and visited him on the show on Valentine’s Day. The couple had met through common friends and soon formed a close bond. Disha also starred in the music video of Rahul Vaidya’s single “Yaad Teri” in 2019.

