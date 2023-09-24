Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha unveil first glimpses of sangeet ceremony ahead of wedding

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, set to embark on their marital journey on September 24, have commenced their wedding festivities with a spirited sangeet ceremony.

The enchanting event took place in Udaipur, where the couple chose to solemnize their union. The preceding day witnessed the couple’s ‘haldi’ ceremony, followed by an electrifying sangeet night.

In the newly revealed images from their sangeet, the couple exuded radiance in their colorful and stylish ensembles. Raghav Chadha donned a dashing black outfit, while Parineeti Chopra stunned in a shimmery ensemble paired with an elegant trench coat, enhancing her already charming presence. Her accessories and minimalistic makeup added to her allure.

The sangeet night, infused with Bollywood and 90s vibes, commenced between 9-10 pm at The Leela, Udaipur, and was meticulously organized by Parineeti herself. The music playlist and the overall ambiance were curated to reflect their taste and style.

The event saw a unique touch with cassette-themed invitations, personally crafted by Parineeti, providing guests with a warm welcome and personalized messages.

The culinary offerings for the evening were a blend of fun and nostalgia, featuring options like chaat, popcorn, and Maggie. Notably, Priyanka Chopra, due to prior commitments, will not be able to attend the wedding.

However, prominent figures like Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Sania Mirza are expected to grace the occasion. The wedding ceremony is scheduled for approximately 4 pm, followed by an opulent reception, promising a celebration of love and joy.