Papu Pom Pom, Manisha to appear in 15 theatres of Odisha on October 15

Ollywood’s most loved actor-comedian Tattwa Prakash Satapathy, better known by his stage name Papu Pom Pom, will soon be seen in a lead role in an Odia flick ‘Gaan Ra Naa Galuapur.’

The movie is set to release this year during the festive season. In a statement released by the production house of the movie during a press meet, the movie will release on October 15. During the event, actor Papu and actress Manisha revealed the poster for the film. Apart from that, Pratima production also released the first look of the movie on it’s official YouTube channel.

During the event, the director of the film Jitendra Mohapatra, adviser Santosh Satapathy, producer Samprit Swarup Satpathy and screenplay and dialogue writer Nandalal Mohapatra among the rest of the cast and crew were also present.

The story line of the movie is based on comedy, and as Papu Pom Pom is famous for his comedy timing, fans expect him to fit perfectly for the role. For Manisha, she is making her Ollywood debut with this movie. The star cast of the movie also includes Mihir Das, Kuna Tripathy and Antaryami.

With the music for ‘Gaan Ra Naa Galuapur composed by late Amarendra Mohanty, the creators assure that the movie will definitely entertain the audience for both it’s music and comedy.

Here are some photos from the ceremony: