‘OMG 2’ becomes the 4th highest grossing film of Bollywood with an adult certification

Despite having received an ‘A’ rated certificate from the censor board, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 continues to enjoy a successful run at the box office. It seems that the audience have embraced the film’s storyline and concept.

In the latest update, OMG 2 has become the fourth highest grossing adult film of Bollywood. The film’s box office collection currently stands at Rs 135 crore in 17 days, surpassing the Riteish Deshmukh starrer ‘Grand Masti.’

Topping the chart of the highest-grossing ‘A’ certified movie is ‘Kabir Singh.’ This is then followed by ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerela Story.’ It is to be noted that ‘OMG 2’ secured an ‘Adult-only’ certification from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). The film had to undergo around 25 modifications in its scenes, dialogues, and characters.

Helmed by Amit Rai, ‘OMG 2’ is a sequel to the satirical comedy, ‘OMG.’ The film addresses the topic of sex education in schools and highlights its importance. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, Govind Namdeo, and Yami Gautam in significant roles.

It is after five consecutive flops that Akshay Kumar has given one of the highest grossing, with ‘OMG 2.’

The film had its theatrical release on August 11. It faced a release clash against Sunny Deol’s blockbuster ‘Gadar 2.’