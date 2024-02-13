‘OG Manjulika’ Vidya Balan joins forces for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shares Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has joined the cast of the third sequel of the hit movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The news has been revealed by actor Kartik Aaryan who had played the lead role in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. He also revealed that the movie is set to hit the theatres on Diwali this year.

Kartik Aaryan took his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “And it’s happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @vidya_balan. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.” He has also shared an edited video of Vidya and him performing “Ami Je Tomar” accompanied with the caption written above.

Following the revelation of the news, fans on the internet expressed excitement and welcomed Vidya Back back to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Entertainment double.” Meanwhile, another person said, “congrats can’t wait.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Can’t wait for this Diwali.” Another person wrote, “Kartik Aaryan is also good but Akshay Kumar is the best, please come back in bhool bhulaiyaa 3.” A fifth person wrote, “The Crossover everyone awaiting for is finally happening.” Meanwhile, a lot of fans have expressed a desire to see Akshay Kumar in the film. Others also wished to see Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal in the upcoming film.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the second sequel of the movie also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. However, it’s yet to be ascertained whether Kiara is a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 or not. The horror-comedy will be helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Anees Bazmee during an interview said, “If we make another psychological thriller, there will be too many comparisons with the first edition. We have upped the ante in horror. There is no buffoonery, we’ve opted to fill it with situational comedy instead. And Kartik Aaryan is extremely natural and comfortable at comedy.”