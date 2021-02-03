Official trailer of Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘The Girl on the train’ out: Watch

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘The Girl on the train’ official trailer released on Wednesday. The film is all set to release on 26th of February.

The film was scheduled to be released in May last year but due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic it could not be released. Now, the film will be streaming on Netflix from 26th February.

‘The Girl on the Train’ has been adapted from British author Paul Hawkins’s 2015 novel of the same title. Paul’s novel was also filmed as a Hollywood movie which was released in 2016 and turned out to be a great success.

Director Ribhu Dasgupta’s film “The girl on the train” focuses on the life of Mira Kapoor, an alcoholic divorcee, and her sufferings with amnesia, a type of memory loss. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydri, Abhinash Tiwary, and Kriti Kulkarni in important roles.

The trailer shows Parineeti’s never seen acting before.

Video Courtsey: Netflix India