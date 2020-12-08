Odia film actor Babusan to be seen with kids in 2021 Calendar

Odia film actor Babusan to be seen with kids in 2021 Calendar

Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor Babusan will soon be seen in a Calendar for the year 2021.

The young heartthrob will be seen spending some quality time with kids in the 12 pages of the calendar.

The Calendar will be by Signature 24 Productions where Babusan will be seen conveying the message “The Generation of Tomorrow!”

Babushaan will be seen sharing social messages through each of the pages of the calendar. The shooting was executed recently in Bhubaneswar.