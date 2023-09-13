Nick Jonas urges fans to stop throwing items on stage, after being hit by one

Los Angeles: The Jonas Brothers are hitting the stage, and much like any other musician on stage, they too don’t appreciate objects being thrown at them. Nick Jonas was recently hit by an audience member throwing an item on stage, and Nick, who wasn’t cool with it, told the audience to knock it off.

The Jonas Brothers concert was being held on September 11, in California with a viral video surfacing two days later of objects being thrown by audience members on stage, either out of anger or for giggles.

In the TikTok video, Jonas is seen jamming out to their song ‘Rollercoaster’ as what looks to be a bunch of bracelets is flung at him onstage.

After Jonas attempted to catch a few of them, he smiled, shook his head and then seriously told fans to “stop” before continuing to sing the song, as per ‘People’ magazine.

Throwing items onstage and at performers has become a dangerous trend, though it is hardly old as many bands and singers have had to go through this, with some of the prime examples being Nickleback, Justin Beiber, Selena Gomez and Creed.

Over the summer, a slew of stars have complained about fans throwing things at them while they’re performing. Bebe Rexha was seriously hurt in New York City when a fan chucked a cell phone at her face (he was arrested), and Harry Styles has been hit by objects multiple times while touring Europe.

The Jonas Brothers have been on their Five Albums One Night The World Tour, which they kicked off in August at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York City.

The Jonas Brothers’ latest tour features material from five different albums, including their most recent, ‘The Album’, which came out in May, and previous hits like 2019’s ‘Happiness Begins’ and 2008’s ‘A Little Bit Longer’.

“It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” Nick told People ahead of the tour. “(But) it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

Speaking about kicking off with the show at Yankee Stadium, Joe, 33 — who recently filed for divorce from Sophie Turner — joked, “We said, let’s make it really easy on ourselves and we should do the first show at one of the biggest venues we’re playing on this tour.”

He added: “I think we built a beautiful show for people to come see.”

Nick also told People that it’s been fun to revisit the songs of his youth with an older, more mature voice, given that he recorded the group’s earliest albums when he was still a teenager.

“Going through voice changes while making these albums added an unnecessary level of grit to some of the vocal delivery,” he said. “I think as we’ve settled into our adult voices, it’s fun to sing them in a more mature and thoughtful vocal delivery.”