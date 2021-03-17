Nia Sharma Oozes Oomph In New Post, Invites ‘Precious Comments’

By Moses Baliarsingh
nia sharma

Mumbai: Television actress Nia Sharma’s latest picture oozes oomph as she poses for the camera flaunting her tiny waist.

Nia posted a picture on Instagram where she is dressed in an all-white ensemble. She sports a tie-back crop top paired with low waist jeans. To complete her look, Nia wears a chunky cross necklace, a silver belly-button ring and completes her look with bold red lips.

“Should you wish to leave your precious comments,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia rose to fame with shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja.

Currently, she stars in season two of the web-series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

(IANS)

