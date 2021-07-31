Neha Bhasin confirmed as the first ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant

By IANS
Neha Bhasin
Image Credits: IANS

Mumbai: Singer Neha Bhasin has been named as the first confirmed contestant of the new season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

The news of Neha entering the show has been confirmed by the streaming portal Voot. Names of the other celebrities who will be seen in the show are still under wraps.

Neha is known for lending her voice to popular Bollywood numbers such as “Swag se swagat”, “Asalaam-e-ishqum”, “Heeriye” and “Jag ghoomeya”, among many others.

Related News

Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss OTT, Hiroo Johar’s dream…

‘Bigg Boss’ to stream its first six weeks on…

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ marks the 15th season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version, which premieres on August 8 on Voot.

Karan will anchor the drama for the six-week run of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

You might also like
Entertainment

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ cast nostalgic as show completes 1,600 episodes

Entertainment

Kartik Aryan starrer ‘Dhamaka’ to release during Dusshera

Entertainment

Here is what American model Caprice Bourret opines on having sex

Entertainment

Director Abhishek Dhudhaiya gives an insight on “Bhuj: The Pride of…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.