Nawazuddin’s brother makes shocking revelation, says ‘He isn’t what his image is’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making headlines lately, but for all the wrong reasons. After his wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s accusations against him, his brother Shamas has now opened up about the actor in a recent interview. He said Nawaz has a habit of abandoning.

Nawazuddin and his wife Aaliya have been trending every day in the news because of the ongoing case. And now, his brother Shamas has shared his side of the story.

In a recent interview with Etimes Shamas said, “I had done a lot of TV and even directed a show or two. Nawaz then asked me to join him. He said he wants people who are his own. In 2019, my film ‘Bole Chudiyan’ came up for release. To be frank, I didn’t want Nawaz in the film. I felt our personal equation could go haywire or we both may not be able to excel in each other’s presence. The producer however insisted that I cast Nawaz.”

He added, “When the movie needed editing and patchwork, Nawaz suddenly told the producer that he won’t continue until he gets all his dues, related to the film. I wondered why Nawaz was doing this to my film and why was he not supporting me? The film came to a halt. I had given him so much. I didn’t even have a personal life till the age of 46. Friction set in between us.” He further added that Nawaz stopped connecting with him.

When further asked as to how he would describe Nawaz as a person, he said that he doesn’t think there is any better actor than him, and Nawaz takes care of his family fully, but he hasn’t established any of his brothers’ careers. He also said he buys properties for them, but he isn’t like his image suggests. He is a difficult person, and he abandons people, Aaliya and I are two examples.

Also, Shamas was asked if his mother had said that Nawaz and Aaliya’s second child was illegitimate. He stated that he had not disowned his son when discussing Nawaz. He said that his mother might have said that out of anger.