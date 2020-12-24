My girlfriend Alia is an overachiever, says Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: ‘My girlfriend Alia is an overachiever’, Ranbir Kapoor said recently in an interview. Talking to Rajeev Masand, the actor intimated about how he spent his time during the lockdown.

“My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes,” Ranbir said.

Asked about his wedding with girlfriend Alia, Ranbir said that if the pandemic would not have hit, they would have married.

“Asked if he’s planning to get married anytime soon, Ranbir said that the deal would’ve been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said, reported Hindustan Times.

When it comes to films, Ranbir will next be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ that also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.