Mrunal Thakur bare back
Photo Credit: Instagram @Mrunal thakur

Mrunal Thakur’s bareback pic sets the internet on fire

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: ‘Batla House’ actress Mrunal Thakur is raising up the heat with her new monochrome bare back picture. This is for the first time the actress went topless for the shoot.

The actress shared the image on her official Instagram page, in which she is seen stroking her hair by leaning on the wooden chair facing another side of the camera. And her fans are loving the pictures.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

⚠️🦋 . . . . . #nofilter #blackandwhitephotography #raw #instadaily

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016) on

The Super 30 actress recently shared a black and white photography series on the photo-video sharing platform.

The pictures are very popular among her fans and gained many likes and comments on the social media platform.

The pictures are all about loving oneself, which is of very most important in today’s age. In one of the pictures she wrote “I am THE WOMAN of my dreams.”

Check some of these photos:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

MINDFUL ✨🦋 . . . . . #selflove #blackandwhitephotography #loveyourself

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

⚠️🦋 . . . . . #nofilter #blackandwhitephotography #raw #instadaily

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

⚠️🦋 . . . . . #nofilter #blackandwhitephotography #raw #instadaily

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016) on

You might also like
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt to take legal action against Luviena Lodh over video alleging…

Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez gears up to live out of suitcases

Entertainment

Time off helped me focus on personal, psychological aspects of life, says Sushmita…

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra And Hubby Nick Jonas Spotted Kissing While Glen Powell Turns Third…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.