Mumbai: ‘Batla House’ actress Mrunal Thakur is raising up the heat with her new monochrome bare back picture. This is for the first time the actress went topless for the shoot.

The actress shared the image on her official Instagram page, in which she is seen stroking her hair by leaning on the wooden chair facing another side of the camera. And her fans are loving the pictures.

The Super 30 actress recently shared a black and white photography series on the photo-video sharing platform.

The pictures are very popular among her fans and gained many likes and comments on the social media platform.

The pictures are all about loving oneself, which is of very most important in today’s age. In one of the pictures she wrote “I am THE WOMAN of my dreams.”

Check some of these photos: