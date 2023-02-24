Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Rani fight against entire nation for her children

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s upcoming drama Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway has shared its first trailer. The movie is inspired by true events. The trailer is all about a Bengali woman living in Norway with her husband and two children. However, her children were snatched away from her by child protective services.

In the trailer, Rani plays Mrs. Chatterjee, who, along with her husband and two children, recently moved to Norway. Their life seems to be perfect and happy in a new land brimming with opportunities until the children are taken away by the welfare authorities on the pretext of bad parenting. The rest of the story revolves around how the family overcomes obstacles and fights the authorities tooth and nail to reclaim their children.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of prominent Bengali film actors, Anirban Bhattacharya and Bodhisatta Majumdar. The film also stars Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta. The film will hit theatres on March 17. It is produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.