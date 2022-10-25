Movie Review: Diwali Clash between Thank God and Ram Setu

A Diwali clash was seen at the box office today as Ajay Devgan starrer Thank God and Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu released. An upright response of Thank God starring Ajay Devgan, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh has been marked at the box office but has impacted less than its’ opponent Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to sources, Thank God marked an occupancy of around 20-25% which is lesser when compared to that of Ram Setu. Apart from this, the Akshay Kumar starrer has glimpsed a downpour of spot bookings. Three national multiplex chains feature Ram Setu selling around 39,000 tickets based on the release on a pan-India scale over its advance booking period, but couldn’t manage to cross the 1 lakh limit.

However, some cinema lovers mentioned it as one of the best movies of Akshay Kumar. Many are awestruck by the shooting locations seen throughout the movie. The introduction of the action-adventure movie is marked as a little bit boring and slow by many film critics but managed to have fun after the interval.

When it comes to Thank God, some cinephiles found spirituality portrayed more lightly and comically in two hours. The comical movie illustrated the game of life in a modern way. And some people found this family-entertaining movie as a must-watch film on big screens. Despite possessing less rating than that of Ram Setu, the movie has touched cine lovers. Movie buffs went spellbound by Siddharth Malhotra’s acting level and loved the chemistry between Siddharth and Rakul.