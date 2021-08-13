Mouni Roy sets internet on fire with sizzling photos; fans are excited.
The Made in China actress Mouni Roy, set the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures on Instagram.
Mouni posted some very eye-catching pictures of herself on Instagram today. The pics are clicked on a wooden platform of a resort in the Maldives. She flaunts her curves for the camera, setting a new definition to aesthetic sexiness.
She captioned one of the images, “Foot loose and fancy free,” and another one with, “Just a happy island girl rn.”
Take a look:
Along with that, she also posted a video of her wearing the same outfit, in which she poses for the camera from various angles. Her hours-long workout done in the gym can totally be seen inspiring today’s women.
Her colleagues from the industry have showered her pictures with a whole lot of love. Fans have also shown a lot of love and support with their praise-worthy comments.