‘Mon Re’ song from film ‘Lost’ a dedication to late Bollywood singer KK: Watch

Mumbai: Recently the ‘Mon Re’ song from film ‘Lost’ was released. Sung by late Bollywood singer KK it was one of the last songs that he had lent voice to. The song stars Yami Gautam.

It is to be noted that KK passed away from a cardiac arrest on May 31st, 2022.

This song has been dedicated to KK. In the beginning of the video we can see the tribute, “We miss you…KK”.

Composed by Shantanu Moitra and written by Swanand Kirkire ‘Mon Re’ has already got 57k views only in one day in YouTube. The video has been flooded with a number of comments where most of the people have missed the late singer.

A user wrote, “You will always be in our hearts KK bro.”

“The voice of the legend will forever hum within us. Our beloved KK sir,” commented another user.

“The power in the vocal is unmatchable and with eternal energy,” wrote a user while another commented, “I will never forget his magical voice n damn miss it.”

Yet another user commented, “Kk sir voice always give relief to your body and soul.”

Watch the video here:

(Video courtesy — YouTube/ Zee Music Company)