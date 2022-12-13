Mirzapur season 3 to be released soon on Amazon Prime, get details here

Mirzapur made its debut in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video and turned out to be one of the most successful Indian originals. Mirzapur Season 2 released in 2020. After actor Ali Fazal took to his Instagram to announce the wrap of shooting for Mirzapur season 3, it is being speculated that the much loved series will be back to entertain people by the end of 2022 on OTT platform Amazon Prime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Mirzapur was released in 2018 and was welcomed with a lot of praise both by the audience and critics. It currently has two seasons and an impressive IMDb rating of 8.5. It is an Indian original web series in Hindi language.

The major portion of cast for the series is expected to stay the same. Here is a list of some of the more important characters.

Ali Fazal as Govind Pandit or Guddu

Vijay Verma as Bharat Tyagi

Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand Tripathi or Kaleen Bhaiya

Rasika Duggal as Bina Tripathi

Lilliput as Devdutt Tyagi or Dadda,

Vivaan Singh as Neelam Satyanand Tripathi

Shernavaz Jijina as Shabnam

Pramod Pathak as JP Yadav,

Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla

Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan

Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit

Sheeba Chadda as Vasudha Pandit

Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit,

Shahnawaz Pradhan as Parshuram Gupta

Isha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav Tripathi

The third season is expected to have close to ten episodes, just like the previous seasons of the show.

The trailer for the third season will be released shortly before the release of the series. It will be released on YouTube as well as Amazon Prime video.

Mirzapur is a crime-based thriller story set in a small town that also adds in flavours of politics, love, and family feuds.