Mira to Shahid: Happy birthday to the love of my life

Mira to Shahid: Happy birthday to the love of my life

Mumbai: On Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s 39th birthday on Tuesday, his wife Mira Kapoor took to social media to wish the “love” of her life.

Mira took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared an adorable photograph of herself along with Shahid. In the image, the two are seen smiling at the camera.

Mira captioned the image: “Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in Gurugram in July 2015. The two welcomed their first bundle of joy — a daughter named Misha in August 2016 and had their second child — son Zain in September 2018.

On the acting front, Shahid is currently busy shooting for “Jersey”. The film will see the actor in the role of a cricketer. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.

The Hindi version is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.