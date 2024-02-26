Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai seen in Andheri shooting for ‘Silence 2’

Mumbai: National award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai on Monday were spotted in Andheri, Mumbai, as they were shooting for the upcoming movie ‘Silence 2’.

The actors were in their avatar of ACP Avinash Verma, and Inspector Sanjana Bhatia.

Prachi looked stunning in a red formal shirt, tucked in a dark blue boot cut denims. Completing her look with black oval framed sunglasses, her hair tied in a ponytail, and black block heels, Prachi’s appearance hints at a character with style and substance.

In the visuals paparazzis were seen calling her ‘Lady Dabang’.

“Chashma peeche hota to aur acha lagta”, said the paps.

Replying to them, Prachi, who was most recently seen in ‘Dhootha’, said: “Next time”, giving a flying kiss to the lenses.

Manoj was seen in his ACP Avinash look, exuding charm and authority in a maroon jacket, blue T-shirt, and cargo pants. The look was completed with his signature moustache and dark glasses.

While the duo were posing for the lenses, Prachi said to the paps to refer to them as: “Avinash and Sanjana”.

In the end, Manoj is seen saying, “Tum logo ki photo se jyada baat chit badi kamaal hoti hai.” (Your conversations are more amazing than your photographs.)

The 2021 thriller film ‘Silence… Can You Hear It?’ is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. The story revolved around the mysterious disappearance of a woman. It also featured Arjun Mathur as MLA Ravi Khanna.

‘Silence 2’ will see Manoj reprising his role as ACP Avinash, promising a compelling narrative filled with deeper secrets and unexpected twists.