Malayalam TV and film actor Kailas Nath passes away

Popular TV and film actor Kailas Nath, who was ailing for a while, passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday said industry sources.

The 65-year-old actor was more popular on the small screen, but he also acted in Malayalam films in supporting roles.

He was suffering from ill health and had been in and out of hospitals for a while.

The last rites would be held on Friday.

