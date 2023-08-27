Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seen together during a date amid breakup rumours

Mumbai: The recent reports about the possible breakup of Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been circulating for the past few days. However, the two celebrities were spotted together on Sunday, seemingly putting to rest the breakup speculations.

A paparazzo captured a video showing Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor enjoying each other’s company during a lunch date. The couple was seen leaving a restaurant in Mumbai, exuding a sense of togetherness that contradicted the breakup rumors.

Malaika chose an all-white outfit for the outing, while Arjun donned a casual look with an all-black T-shirt and jeans. Their stylish sunglasses were also captured, and interestingly, Malaika had earlier posted a picture of their sunglasses on her Instagram stories.

In a playful caption, Malaika wrote, “Sunny Days r here again.”

Recent reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika had parted ways, and it was rumored that Arjun had started dating social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila. However, Kusha denied such claims on her own social media, stating that there was no truth to those rumors.

The speculation about Malaika and Arjun’s relationship arose when Malaika reportedly unfollowed members of Arjun’s family, including his sisters Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, on Instagram.

Their public appearance together has sparked curiosity and speculation about the current status of their relationship, keeping fans and the media engaged in the ongoing story of their love life.