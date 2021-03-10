Bhubaneswar: The mahurat of upcoming Odia film ‘Premi Awara’ held in a hotel in the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday amid presence of cast and crew of the film.

Omkar and Ankita comprise the lead pair of the film which also casts Saroj Das, Tania , Rishna and Kalia. Director of the film is Lubun-Tubun, the successful Ollywood choreographer brothers, who have also directed a few films. This is their 5th directorial project.

Produced by Prabhati Acharya, the music director of the film is Abhijit Majumdar. Story is by Durga Acharya while the dialogues have been written by Sanjay Mahakul. The film has five songs.

The film is all about love, romance, drama and tragedy. Shooting of the film will begin from March 12, intimated Creative Head of the film Pranay Jethi.