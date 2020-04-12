Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene brought in “some sweetness” on Easter on Sunday by sharing recipe of her favourite cookies.

Wishing everyone happy Easter, she let her fans on Instagram follow her to her kitchen where she baked her favourite cookies – chocolate chip cookies with ginger.

Her video is no less that of episode from a cookery show in which the chef first introduces the viewers to the ingredients followed by the method of cooking.

This comes just a few days after she had a fun interaction with her fans on Twitter.

One Twitter user had asked her: “Were you nervous while shooting for ‘Ek do teen’ in front such a large crowd, Madhuri mam??”

“I wouldn’t say nervous. But it was surely a great experience for me,” the dancing diva replied in response to the question on one of her most popular songs picturised on her.