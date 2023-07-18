Lovebirds Ananya, Aditya get cosy, soak in Portugues vibes

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, were spotted in a restaurant in Lisbon, having an engrossed happy conversation with each other.

Entertainment
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Aditya and Ananya in Lisbon
Image Credit: Instagram/ @viralbhayani

The new rumoured couple of the B-Town, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, were spotted in a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal, having an engrossed happy conversation with each other.

The photo which was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, shows Aditya in a navy blue shirt. Ananya is donning a white and pink top, with her hair loosely tied at the back.

Both can be seen facing towards each other and Ananya is flaunting her big hearty smile, while she is listening to Aditya. The picture is evident that both are having a good time together, over a glass of wine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Few days back, they were also spotted together taking a stroll on the streets of Spain, where Aditya was seen hugging Ananya from behind, while they were enjoying the picturesque view. They had also attended a rock concert there.

On the work front, Ananya has Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cyber crime thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Dream Girl 2’ and web-series ‘Call Me Bae’.

Aditya’s latest release is ‘The Night Manager Part 2’. He also has Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro … In Dino’.

